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All passengers accounted for and over 30 people hospitalized after tanker ‘lost control’ and hit cruise ship, mayor says
By Associated Press,10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — All passengers accounted for and over 30 people hospitalized after tanker ‘lost control’ and hit cruise ship, mayor says. THIS IS AN APNewsAlert. Check back for updates. AP's earlier story is below. A tanker struck the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat in New...