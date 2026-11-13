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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after communications issue; El Paso flights resume
By Staff,10 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — UPDATE: According to the Associated Press, the Federal Aviation Administration says airplane departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communications problems. The El Paso International Airport confirmed the update, saying that flights will start up again and warning...