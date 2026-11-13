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Murray and Hockenson Out, Cousins In: Jefferson Carries the Passing Game, and Addison's Tag Is the Hedge
By AI-assisted,10 days ago
The Vikings' status report is a passing-game and target-tree story more than an Addison story. Kyler Murray and T.J. Hockenson are out, Cousins takes over at QB, and Addison sits on a questionable tag. Justin Jefferson is the only proven target left in the top tier, and the WR2 and TE markets are where the adjustment is least likely to be priced correctly.