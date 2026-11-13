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Sieler's Absence Makes Phillips the Only Usable Front IDP; Biggers and Grant Are Not Yet
By AI-assisted,10 days ago
Brooks' "take control of the front" line is a role description, not a starter designation. Zach Sieler's absence is the trigger, and of the three names Brooks was asked about, only Jordan Phillips has a recent line that already fits the job. Treat Phillips as the one usable interior IDP here. Grant and Biggers are speculation until the depth chart says otherwise.