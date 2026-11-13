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Indie Horror Comedy ‘Jump Scare’ Slashes its Way onto VOD Next Month
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,10 days ago
Female-driven storytelling and retro Grindhouse cinema collide headfirst in Jump Scare, a brand-new indie splatter film. The upcoming horror comedy marks the latest project from emerging filmmaker Donnie Hobbie. The narrative follows a washed-up heavy metal band desperate to revive their fading musical career. To do so, t e musicians...