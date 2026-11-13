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Winter Fantasy Art Festival Returns to Laguna Beach
By Guest author,4 days ago
Sawdust Art Festival welcomes back its beloved Winter Fantasy Art Festival for the 36th year. Returning November 20 through December 20, 2026, the annual family-friendly holiday event in Laguna Beach, California, transforms Sawdust’s eucalyptus-lined artist village into a festive winter wonderland filled with one-of-a-kind giftable art from more than 180 artists, seasonal entertainment, hands-on experiences and plenty of holiday magic. Winter Fantasy will kick off with a special opening-weekend tree lighting celebration on November 21 at 5 p.m., bringing artists, visitors and the Laguna Beach community together to welcome the season.
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