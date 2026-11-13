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Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 Review – Chasing the Perfect Moment
By Thomas Richards,10 days ago
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is one of my favourite shows ever and one of the few I would give a full 10/10 to. I adored the characters, the relationships, the story, and the phenomenal animation done by TRIGGER. It was a masterclass, and even though it only ran for 10 episodes, I was content with it remaining that way. David’s story had a definitive ending, and the rest of the crew were either killed or went to the Moon, so there wasn’t much room for a sequel. But I had never considered a standalone sequel, taking place a year after the events of the first season and the Cyberpunk 2077 game, which is just what Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has delivered. Once again being animated by TRIGGER, with Kai Ikarashi taking over as director, does this standalone sequel maintain the quality of the original, or should it have stayed a one-and-done?