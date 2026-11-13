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BRP-Rotax Produces 12-Millionth Engine
By Snow Goer Staff,10 days ago
BRP-Rotax has reached a major manufacturing milestone, producing its 12-millionth engine at its facility in Gunskirchen, Austria. The milestone engine is a Rotax 600 RR E-TEC 2-stroke built for BRP’s Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles. Engine production at the Gunskirchen facility dates back to 1947. Today, the Austrian operation serves as BRP’s global hub for powertrain engineering and development, with approximately one-third of the hundreds of thousands of engines manufactured across BRP’s worldwide production network last year built there. The network also includes BRP’s facility in Querétaro, Mexico.