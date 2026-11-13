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Lia Block to make her Tarmac debut in Lancia Rally4
By David Evans,8 days ago
Lia Block will contest her first rally outside of America, and make her asphalt debut, when she starts next week’s Rallye National d’Automne Charente-Maritime in France. The 20-year-old will drive a Team FJ Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF on the 10-stage event, which runs inland from La Rochelle. Block, co-driven as usual by Alex Gelsomino, will face a packed entry for the SMRC4 category, with 13 other Rally4 drivers chasing the class win.