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Hawai‘i airports affected by FAA ground stop of all flights nationwide following ‘communication issue’
By Tiffany DeMasters,10 days ago
This story was updated at 1:28 p.m., Nov. 13, 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said on X. “There has been a temporary telecommunications...
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