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Proposed UP conservation project would protect more than 150,000 acres while allowing commercial logging
By Amanda LeClaire,11 days ago
The Great Lakes Forest Basin conservation project spans portions of the Lake Superior and Lake Michigan watersheds in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The basin region includes 231 miles of rivers and streams, 11,500 acres of wetlands and more than 20,400 acres of critical deer wintering habitat. Under the proposal, Lyme...
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