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5 graduate from Youth First Rapid Rehousing program in Tulsa
By Devyn Lyon,11 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Five young adults who have overcome homelessness were honored at a graduation ceremony for the Tulsa Day Center's Youth First Rapid Rehousing program. For these graduates, Friday was about more than receiving a certificate. The graduates have gone from struggling to find stable housing, to pursuing careers, earning certifications and continuing their education. For some, it's a future they once thought was out of reach.