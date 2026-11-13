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Nationwide ground stop lifted after flights halted due to communication snags
By Staff and wire reports,10 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all departing flights nationwide on Friday. At least one Atlanta-bound flight was diverted to Augusta as airports across the U.S. reached capacity. According to the advisory, everything was stopped “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of...