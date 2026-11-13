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Montana travelers may continue experiencing flight delays after nationwide stops
By NBC Montana Staff,11 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers at airports throughout the nation are continuing to experience delays after a nationwide ground stop that was lifted by the FAA Friday evening. The Missoula Montana Airport posted on Facebook stating flights are expected to resume following the ground stops, however travelers may continue to experience delays or schedule changes.
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