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Early Thanksgiving outlook favors warmer temperatures across Montana
By Alex LaMotte,10 days ago
With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, the Climate Prediction Center’s early outlook favors above-normal temperatures across much of the country, including Montana. The outlook covers Nov. 20-26, Thanksgiving week. The strongest signals for above-normal temperatures are in the Great Lakes, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Western Montana is also expected to lean warmer than normal.
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