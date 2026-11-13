undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Delays, Cancellations Widespread After All U.S., Santa Barbara Flight Departures Halted
By Evelyn Spence, South County Editor,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all flights Friday afternoon, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. Roughly a dozen commercial flights set to depart from the Santa Barbara Airport on Friday were affected. In a social media post, Duffy said there was a “communication issue...