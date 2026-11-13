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Millions of Americans are not taking their GLP-1 drugs as prescribed
By Beth Mole,11 days ago
Cost and access barriers are pushing people to modified use and unapproved versions. GLP-1 medications are everywhere these days. The peptide-based drugs are both highly effective and wildly popular for diabetes, weight loss and a growing range of connected chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and obstructive sleep apnea. But, amid the boom, the latest data suggests millions of Americans have turned to unapproved versions and are using the potent drugs in ways doctors never intended, raising questions about what that real-world use means for safety and efficacy.