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Hilton Miami Beach Brings New Life to Historic Art Deco Buildings in 2027
9 days ago
Hilton Miami Beach, a new 289-room hotel anticipated to open in early 2027, will bring Hilton Hotels & Resorts signature global hospitality to Miami Beach’s Museum Historic District. The property will unite five historic buildings dating from 1938 to 1953 spanning nearly an entire city block, preserving the architectural character of the original structures and celebrating the history behind the iconic destination. Once opened, guests will experience contemporary accommodations, multiple destination inspired dining concepts, three swimming pools and energizing indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
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