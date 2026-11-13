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KJ Bolden named 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy finalist
By Kevin Kelley,11 days ago
Georgia football junior defensive back KJ Bolden has been named one of nine semifinalists for the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy, The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Friday. Other semifinalists for the award include Rasheem Biles (LB, Texas), Robert Fitzgerald (S, Northwestern), Xavier Gilliam (DT, Tennessee), Ashton Hampton (CB, Clemson), AJ Holmes (DT, Texas Tech), Leonard Moore (CB, Notre Dame), Sammy Omosigho (LB, UCLA), and Matayo Uiagalelei (DE, Oregon).
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