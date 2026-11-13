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Beyer Warned of FAA AI Safety Risks Weeks Before Nationwide Aviation Disruption
By nick gatz,10 days ago
As speculation circulates about whether the Federal Aviation Administration’s rollout of artificial intelligence technology could be connected to Friday’s nationwide aviation disruption, earlier warnings from U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) are drawing renewed attention. Beyer publicly questioned the safety of the FAA’s SMART air traffic management system in September and subsequently joined congressional efforts to halt its deployment pending additional testing and oversight.