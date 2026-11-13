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BREAKING NEWS: FAA Shutdown Raises Concerns Over Air Travel, Aviation Safety
By nick gatz,10 days ago
The ongoing shutdown situation affecting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is raising concerns about disruptions to air travel, aviation operations and the federal workforce, with questions mounting over how the situation could affect airports across the Washington, D.C., region and the nation. The uncertainty is particularly significant for Northern Virginia,...
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