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GTA 6 Reveals First Teaser Trailer for Macca & Friends, Its In-Game Cartoon on WEAZEL
By Megan Carla,10 days ago
Grand Theft Auto VI has a TV problem in the best possible way: six days before launch, Rockstar Games has shown off a cartoon that exists inside the game. Macca & Friends, the animated series Jason and Lucia can watch on the in-game channel WEAZEL, just got its first teaser trailer — 30 seconds of 2D chaos starring a pink alligator who cannot make rent.