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Species Spotlight: Black Woodpecker
By Kai Pflug,10 days ago
Location, location, location – yes, we all know that. But what does it mean for the Black Woodpecker?. In French temperate forests, the species preferably excavates trees in beech-dominated sites, particularly in those areas with fewer small-diameter trees (source). Real estate agents focusing specifically on Black Woodpeckers are well aware of this and price their offerings accordingly.