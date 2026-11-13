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Dr. Thomas Russell Snyder, 82
10 days ago
Dr. Thomas Russell Snyder, known to family and friends as Tom, passed away on November 11, 2026, at Berger Hospital. He was 82 and lived in Hallsville, Ohio. Tom was born on February 26, 1944, in Clinton County, Ohio, to the late Richard I. Snyder and the late Doris Nicely Snyder. Raised on a farm, he developed a lifelong appreciation for the land and for the value of hard work. After graduating from Adams High School, he enrolled at Wilmington College in 1962 before transferring to The Ohio State University in 1965, where he earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. While pursuing his education, he also completed a die-making apprenticeship with General Motors—a reflection of his interests in both hands-on work and learning.