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Former Lehigh County DA Jim Martin says he tried to investigate APD officer Jason Krasley years before he was charged
By Jaccii Farris,11 days ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Did the Lehigh County District Attorney's office know about criminal allegations involving former Allentown Police Department Vice Officer Jason Krasley years before he was charged?. This is a claim made by the former prosecutor in the case, who is at the center of an ongoing motion to...
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