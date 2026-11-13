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Dana White Was Blindsided by Trump's White House Press Room Surprise
By TMZ Staff,10 days ago
Dana White wasn't planning on playing White House press secretary ... but President Trump apparently forgot to give him the memo. The UFC boss is opening up about his whirlwind visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in an interview with Lara Trump for her show "My View with Lara Trump" airing Saturday on Fox News Channel ... revealing he had no idea the president was about to throw him into the briefing room.