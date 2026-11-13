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Frost, freeze likely this weekend
By Tyler Allender,10 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coldest air of the season is still due in here this weekend. Get ready for a frost and freeze; bring in the pets and protect the plants. Clear and cold Friday night with a brisk wind at times. Evening temperatures will be in the 40s with 30s overnight. Lows early Saturday will mostly dip between 31 and 36 degrees, but it will feel a little colder when the wind blows. Areas of frost are possible, especially in the wind-protected areas.
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