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FIRST ALERT: Coldest air of the fall season this weekend
By Spencer Denton,11 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cloudy, cold and breezy tonight with a few showers in the valley and surrounding areas before midnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in place for the Smokies above 2500-3000 feet through Saturday at 1 PM. 1-2 inches of snow is likely in the highest elevations of the Smokies above 2500 feet. A few wet snowflakes may even mix in across the Cumberland Plateau and Foothills.
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