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Birmingham City Schools' score ticks upward in the latest state report card
By WBHM 90.3 FM,10 days ago
Birmingham City Schools is continuing a four-year trend of improvement on Alabama’s State Report Card, raising its overall score to 79, up two points from last year. District leaders announced the latest results Thursday at Hayes K-8 School, highlighting gains in academic achievement, graduation rates, college and career readiness, and student attendance.