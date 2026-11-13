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Scheifele on cusp of passing idol Hawerchuk as Jets' all-time scoring leader
By Tracey Myers,11 days ago
CHICAGO -- Mark Scheifele summed up in one word what Dale Hawerchuk meant to him. “Everything,” the Winnipeg Jets forward said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I really wouldn’t. He’s a guy who taught me so much at such a young age and also just instilled the confidence in me to be the player that I am and the passion in me to want to get better, to want to improve. Obviously, I still wish he was here today to be watching.”