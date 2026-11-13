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Brewers to get premium Draft pick with departure of NLCS MVP Bauers
9 days ago
MILWAUKEE -- Jake Bauers’ breakout season has netted him a major payday with the Red Sox -- and puts the Brewers in position to reap a premium pick in next year’s Draft. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand confirmed a report that Bauers has agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract with Boston after hitting .266/.389/.484 with a team-high 26 home runs for the Brewers during a career year in his age-30 season that extended through a memorable postseason, when he was NLCS MVP.