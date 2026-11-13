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Springfield-Branson National Airport releases statement after FAA grounds all flights
By KY3 Staff,11 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield-Branson National Airport has released a statement following the Federal Aviation Administration’s issuance of a grounding order for all flights Friday afternoon. According to airport officials, there is no timeline for when the order will be lifted. They say to be prepared for delays and...