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US Department of Labor issues guidance to employers, plan fiduciaries on inaccurate health network provider directories
By admin,4 days ago
This post was originally published on this site. WASHINGTON – As part of its effort to protect workers, retirees, and their families, the U.S. Department of Labor today issued an enforcement alert to help employers and plan fiduciaries ensure plan participants and beneficiaries are receiving accurate provider directories for in-network coverage.Health plans and insurance issuers are required under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to regularly verify, update, and publish accurate provider directory information. The enforcement alert provides best practices and questions to ask so that participants and beneficiaries are protected from unexpected out-of-network costs and receive quicker access to care from in-network providers.“President Trump is committed to improving the quality and lowering.