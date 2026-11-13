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US Department of Labor honors 772 employers committed to veterans’ employment with 2026 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards
By admin,4 days ago
This post was originally published on this site. WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor recognized 772 employers for their commitment to employing and supporting the nation’s service members by presenting them with the 2026 Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Medallion Award.U.S. Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling and Assistant Secretary for Veterans’ Employment and Training Service Jeremiah Workman presented the awards, which recognize employers for their commitment to supporting U.S. military veterans in the civilian workforce, during a Nov. 12 ceremony at the Frances Perkins Building in Washington. “Veterans are our nation’s heroes and bring proven leadership, a strong work ethic, and the ability to perform.