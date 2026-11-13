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Centennial State Basketball Brilliance: 7-3 Friday Night Showcase
By BFishInc,10 days ago
Colorado collegiate men’s basketball teams put on a dominant display Friday (November 13), finishing 7–3 across a thrilling slate of games. From buzzer-beating thrillers and high-scoring shootouts to gritty defensive battles, programs representing the Centennial State defended home court and picked up crucial road and neutral-site victories. Game-by-Game...