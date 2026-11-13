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Does the new OLED MacBook Pro also pave the way for a MacBook Air with an OLED screen?
By Andreas Osthoff,11 days ago
Apple has traditionally pursued a product strategy heavily focused on maximizing profits. This is also reflected in the clear hierarchy within the current MacBook lineup. While the MacBook Air models are excellent everyday laptops, their displays are deliberately limited. For years, customers have been getting IPS screens with a refresh rate of just 60 Hz, which is simply no longer up to date.