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Survale’s Kevin W. Grossman Named an “All Star” on Happydance’s Employer Branding Experts to Follow in 2027
By Ian Alexander,9 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Survale, the talent feedback and analytics platform used by enterprise talent acquisition teams, today announced that Kevin W. Grossman, VP of Benchmark Research, has been named to Happydance’s Employer Branding Experts to Follow in 2027. Grossman was placed in the list’s top “All Stars” tier, one.