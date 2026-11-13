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Investigation into deadly Cumberland County crash leads to charges
10 days ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- Charges were filed earlier this week following a monthslong investigation into a deadly Cumberland County crash. Blanca Torrent, 62, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Tuesday with several counts including homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and multiple traffic violations, according to court records. [sailthru_widget name="Sailthru...