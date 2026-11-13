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Kalshi Cuts Ties With Donald Trump Jr. Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns Over Polymarket
By Chayanika Deka,10 days ago
Kalshi originally brought Trump Jr on board to help attract conservative audiences, including supporters of the MAGA movement. Kalshi has ended its advisory relationship with Donald Trump Jr. as his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, increased its investment in rival prediction market platform Polymarket. The decision was confirmed by a...