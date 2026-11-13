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Golden Knights Stock Up, Stock Down: Through 20 Games
By Ken Boehlke,9 days ago
Everywhere I look, there’s news about the stock market. Nvidia is tanking because the CEO is in bed with spies, Microsoft is struggling because their network went down, and every day there’s a new AI stock soaring to the moon. It’s got my mind in a financial mood, so we’re doing Stock Up, Stock Down on the Golden Knights through the first 20 games of the season.