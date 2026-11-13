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Porcher wants a ‘no wrong door’ policy at the Georgia Department of Labor
11 days ago
(The Center Square) – Transparency is one of the goals of incoming Georgia Labor Commissioner Nikki Porcher, she told The Center Square in an interview. Porcher, a Democrat, defeated Republican Bárbara Rivera Holmes in the Nov. 3 general election, winning nearly 55% of the vote to Rivera Holmes’ 45%, according to results from the Georgia Secretary of State.