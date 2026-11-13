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‘Club Kid’ Gets Its Own EP Featuring Shygirl And Christine & The Queens
By editorial standards,11 days ago
Our weekly roundup of the best new songs is admittedly quite sad-girl coded this week, but fear not: there’s hope for this weekend’s pregame playlist yet. Club Kid (Music From & Inspired by the Film), the official soundtrack EP for the new Jordan Firstman-directed A24 film Club Kid dropped on Nov. 13, and as expected, it’s just as good as the movie — with none of the devastation or heartbreak.