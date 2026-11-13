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In Our Opinion … With a new mayor in place, we wish him well
By csercombe,11 days ago
Hamtramck has a new mayor. And it was no easy path for Muhith Mahmood to get to that position, having to fight one legal battle after another for the past 12 months. It’s a bizarre tale, but here we are. It won’t be easy for Mahmood for the next three years of his term either, because this city council is on the verge of total dysfunction. And Councilmember Mohammed Hassan’s comment at Mahmood’s inauguration ceremony didn’t help, daring ousted mayor Adam Alharbi to attend and “see who the mayor is now.” But, despite that stain, we still have hope that the city council can settle down and move forward, because this city doesn’t need the ongoing disruptions and outbursts that frequently characterize our council meetings. All of this is an awkward way of wishing Mahmood, and the city council, the best. Hamtramck residents expect decent services and a functioning city government, at minimum. We are crossing our fingers that the council can settle down and get serious about the work that needs to get done -- without all the political drama that has given Hamtramck its recent, increasingly bad, press. As we said last week: Let’s move on.
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