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France stuns world champion Springboks 21-19 in a Nations Championship thriller
10 days ago
PARIS (AP) — France upset world champion South Africa 21-19 in a thriller between the Nations Championship rugby leaders that exceeded the hype on Friday night. The Springboks started the match as the overwhelming favorite — unbeaten in the new competition, unbeaten against France at its national stadium for 21 years — but never led an epic heavyweight showdown.