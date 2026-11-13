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Ted Tunnicliffe: City’s Veterans Day service was exceptional, but bit noisy
7 days ago
I've just returned from what I think was a great Laconia celebration of Veterans Day in the Square. I use the term "I think" because many of us couldn't hear it. I'm a Vietnam veteran and part of an aging veteran population. The presentation and remarks made by various veteran organizations and Mayor Mike Bordes were lost in the noise of car and truck traffic on North Main and Church streets. My recollection of past Veterans Day activities included the detour of traffic for a short time while speeches were made and honors presented. It afforded an opportunity for reflection and thanks to the veteran community and their families. A sizable portion of that was lost this year. I urge Mayor Mike and Police Chief Matt Canfield to restore traffic detours in the future to allow a more meaningful observance of Veterans Day by the city.