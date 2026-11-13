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IU Will Raise the Victory Flag Against USC If…
By Jenna Black,8 days ago
The Indiana Hoosiers will return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday after a bye week. After narrowly topping Minnesota two weeks ago, the bye week provided the perfect opportunity to regroup before entering the second half of the season. The 7-2 USC Trojans will arrive in Bloomington on Saturday, marking the fifth all-time matchup between the two programs, first since 1982, and the first time the two programs have met since USC joined the Big Ten in 2024. The Hoosiers will be looking to prove themselves and solidify their name in playoff discussions, and beating USC is a great way to start. Indiana will raise the victory flag if…