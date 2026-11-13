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Northeast Notebook 11/13/26: Brooklyn building collapse, ski industry panic, and the number 13
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,10 days ago
New York's ski industry is on high alert as the so-called "Super El Niño" approaches the region, likely prompting a warmer-than-usual winter in the Northeast. On today's deep dive, producer Molly Anderson visits a mountaintop to hear how officials are dealing with the potential economic crisis. Also this hour...
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