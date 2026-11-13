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Photo Gallery: Groundbreaking Held for Leake County Workforce Training Center
By Ashlee Davis,11 days ago
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning, November 13, at the industrial park in Carthage for the new Leake County Workforce Training Center. The facility will provide workforce training opportunities for Leake County and the surrounding area. East Central Community College will offer classes at the center, and local employers will be able to arrange specialized training for their employees.
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