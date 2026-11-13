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FAA issues nationwide ground stop, cites communication issue
By Fideri News Network,11 days ago
Flights in the United States were grounded late Friday afternoon by the Federal Aviation Administration, just the second time since 9/11. The nationwide ground stop until further notice is due to a communication issue, said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. As of 5:05 p.m. Eastern, more than 9,000 flights were delayed within, into or outside the United States according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.
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