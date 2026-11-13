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White House Renews Push for $30 Billion ATC Plan
By Matt Ryan,9 days ago
The White House and Department of Transportation on Friday renewed their push for Congress to approve $30.1 billion in additional funding for air traffic control modernization and airport infrastructure projects. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought outlined the request in a letter to lawmakers, urging action before the end of the year.